Family of Holly Hill woman killed in crash reunited with dog
DAYTONA BEACH - After nearly a week of sleepless nights wondering where their beloved dog was, a Holly Hill man and his son have their furry family member back, just in time to say goodbye to the man's longtime partner and the boy's mother. Crystal Duncan, 35, was killed Jan. 14 when her car crashed as she was driving her family's redbone coonhound Copper to the vet.
