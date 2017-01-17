End of an Era: Daytona selling 2 Lpga courses in $2.2M deal
At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners decided on a 6-1 vote to sell the two 18-hole courses on the city's west side to Indigo International. Although the courses and clubhouse have lost $15 million over the past few decades and are in need of more than $1 million in upgrades, the commissioner who cast the lone no vote made an impassioned plea to hold out for much more than the $2.2 million the city will get in the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
