End of an Era: Daytona selling 2 Lpga...

End of an Era: Daytona selling 2 Lpga courses in $2.2M deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners decided on a 6-1 vote to sell the two 18-hole courses on the city's west side to Indigo International. Although the courses and clubhouse have lost $15 million over the past few decades and are in need of more than $1 million in upgrades, the commissioner who cast the lone no vote made an impassioned plea to hold out for much more than the $2.2 million the city will get in the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Jan 10 Nellie 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 9 american 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC