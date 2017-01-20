DSC STEMinar series resumes Feb. 6

The School of Biological and Physical Sciences at Daytona State College announces its STEM seminar series for spring 2017, free and open to the public. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center , on DSC's Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. The first talk, on Monday, Feb. 6, features Unraveling Atmospheric Chemistry Mechanisms: From Mega-city Air Pollution to Global-scale Environmental Change presented by Song Gao, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Dept.

