DSC STEMinar series resumes Feb. 6
The School of Biological and Physical Sciences at Daytona State College announces its STEM seminar series for spring 2017, free and open to the public. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center , on DSC's Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. The first talk, on Monday, Feb. 6, features Unraveling Atmospheric Chemistry Mechanisms: From Mega-city Air Pollution to Global-scale Environmental Change presented by Song Gao, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to watch a game?
|7 hr
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Mon
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC