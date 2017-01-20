DSC STEMinar series resumes Feb. 6

DSC STEMinar series resumes Feb. 6

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Capital Soup

The School of Biological and Physical Sciences at Daytona State College announces its STEM seminar series for spring 2017, free and open to the public. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center , on DSC's Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. The first talk, on Monday, Feb. 6, features Unraveling Atmospheric Chemistry Mechanisms: From Mega-city Air Pollution to Global-scale Environmental Change presented by Song Gao, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best place to watch a game? 7 hr WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Mon Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC