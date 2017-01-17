Deputies search for armed man after D...

Deputies search for armed man after Daytona store robbery

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who held up Konnie's Korner Market near Daytona Beach Monday morning. An employee at the Derbyshire Road store said that the armed suspect entered the business just before 8:30 a.m., pointed a gun at her and demanded money, said VCSO spokesman Gary Davidson.

