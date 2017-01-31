Daytona woman won't be charged with animal cruelty but won't get dog back

A woman charged with felony animal cruelty after she was accused of trying to drown her dog last summer will not be prosecuted. Marilynne Elsie Jones, 71, of Daytona Beach, was arrested by Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officers on Aug. 24 and jailed after she was accused of trying to drown her dog in the inlet at Lighthouse Point Park.

