Daytona State highlights Black History Month with film series

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Capital Soup

Daytona State College will commemorate Black History Month in February with a variety of activities, highlighted by a series of rare films featuring African-American filmmakers to be shown in the Southeast Museum of Photography's Madorsky Theater on the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. First Fight. Then Fiddle.

