Daytona police: Felon shoots man in carjacking, threatens to kill others
DAYTONA BEACH - A felon is facing multiple charges after carjacking and shooting a man and threatening to kill others, police said. Marquel Copeland, 26, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail Monday night on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by an in-state felon, records show.
