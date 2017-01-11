Daytona Beach police chief sworn in
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry administered the oath of office to 49-year-old Craig Capri as the new police chief's wife Jennifer and his three children stood by his side. "He is one of us, he belongs to us and he is prepared for this job," Henry said before swearing in Capri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Tue
|Nellie
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 9
|american
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC