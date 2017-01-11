Daytona Beach police chief sworn in

Daytona Beach police chief sworn in

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry administered the oath of office to 49-year-old Craig Capri as the new police chief's wife Jennifer and his three children stood by his side. "He is one of us, he belongs to us and he is prepared for this job," Henry said before swearing in Capri.

