David Bertland signs with Cumberland
Cumberland track and field coach Mardy Scales announced the addition of two student-athletes for the spring semester Murfreesboro native Dante Bertrand and Daytona Beach, Fla., product Xavier Atkins. Bertrand earned letters in track and field, wrestling and football at Blackman High School, including all-area honors from the Daily News Journal as a junior and senior for the Blaze.
