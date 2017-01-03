Craig Capri named Daytona Beach police chief
After 27 years on the job at the Daytona Beach Police Department, Craig Capri has been named top cop of the law enforcement agency he has long loved. City officials sent out an email Friday afternoon announcing that Capri was named police chief by City Manager Jim Chisholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|19 hr
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC