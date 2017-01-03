Craig Capri named Daytona Beach polic...

Craig Capri named Daytona Beach police chief

1 hr ago

After 27 years on the job at the Daytona Beach Police Department, Craig Capri has been named top cop of the law enforcement agency he has long loved. City officials sent out an email Friday afternoon announcing that Capri was named police chief by City Manager Jim Chisholm.

