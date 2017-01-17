Council tangles on Tanger, funds DeLa...

Council tangles on Tanger, funds DeLand crisis beds

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The Volusia County Council acted to address one problem Thursday - homelessness in West Volusia - but members aired new criticisms about another issue that remains unsolved: Votran services to Tanger Outlets. The council approved unanimously to give DeLand $1.13 million so it can build a 5,000 square-foot expansion of the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia with 20 new crisis beds and services such as case management, mental-health help, showers and haircuts.

