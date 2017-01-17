Council tangles on Tanger, funds DeLand crisis beds
The Volusia County Council acted to address one problem Thursday - homelessness in West Volusia - but members aired new criticisms about another issue that remains unsolved: Votran services to Tanger Outlets. The council approved unanimously to give DeLand $1.13 million so it can build a 5,000 square-foot expansion of the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia with 20 new crisis beds and services such as case management, mental-health help, showers and haircuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|4 hr
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|10 hr
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC