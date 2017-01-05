Baxter Healthcare to shutter C. Fla. facility, cut nearly 100 jobs
An Illinois health care manufacturer told the state it will close down its operations in Daytona Beach, resulting in 95 job cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|8 hr
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC