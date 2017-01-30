Backpage.com shutters adult section, but Volusia investigators say prostitution persists

The "adult" section of the classified website Backpage.com, the hunting ground for people seeking prostitutes and police trying to round up people using the site for solicitation, has stopped posting ads. Earlier this month, Backpage.com replaced the ads with a "CENSORED" label in the face of a lengthy investigation by a U.S. Senate subcommittee that dubbed the website, "the leading online marketplace for commercial sex."

