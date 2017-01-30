Backpage.com shutters adult section, but Volusia investigators say prostitution persists
The "adult" section of the classified website Backpage.com, the hunting ground for people seeking prostitutes and police trying to round up people using the site for solicitation, has stopped posting ads. Earlier this month, Backpage.com replaced the ads with a "CENSORED" label in the face of a lengthy investigation by a U.S. Senate subcommittee that dubbed the website, "the leading online marketplace for commercial sex."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC