After Matthew: Hyde Park restaurant at Hilton Daytona Beach set to re-open

Reservations are now being accepted for Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, the fine-dining restaurant at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort that is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Jan. 19, hotel officials say. The restaurant had been closed because of damage it received when Hurricane Matthew hit Volusia and Flagler counties on Oct. 7. The hotel itself, at 100 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, also was closed for nearly two weeks because of damage from flooding, water intrusion, storm surge and wind.

