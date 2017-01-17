4 teens facing multiple felonies in Daytona Beach car burglaries

The boys, all 16 years old except for 17-year-old Michael Durham, were arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Tanger Outlets after bailing out of a car, reported stolen out of Tampa, and trying to run away, according to a Daytona Beach police report. Durham, Dezmontae Adams, Veshon Colin and Traquavious Dennison are each charged with armed burglary and 19 counts of burglary of a conveyance, records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.