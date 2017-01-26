3 Things to Do Saturday
This free public art festival also includes live music, a student exhibit, hands-on art projects for children, and more. The festival continues Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10-a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit imagesartfestival.org or call 386-423-4733.
