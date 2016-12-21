3 stabbed at New Year's Eve celebration in Daytona Beach
A man was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed three people during a crowded New Year's Eve celebration in Daytona Beach. Robert Meszaros, 32, was in a crowd outside Full Moon Saloon on Main Street about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when he pulled out a pocketknife and started swinging, an arrest report states.
