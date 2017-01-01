2016 was one of hottest on record in ...

2016 was one of hottest on record in Brevard County

We've just ended one of the hottest years on record along the Space Coast, and above-normal temperatures expected to continue through at least April. The National Weather Service reported Sunday that the average Melbourne temperature of 74.4 degrees during 2016 was the third-warmest on record, with records dating back to 1937.

