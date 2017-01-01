We've just ended one of hottest years on record along Space Coast, and above-normal temperatures expected to continue 2016 was one of hottest on record in Brevard County We've just ended one of hottest years on record along Space Coast, and above-normal temperatures expected to continue Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hH9zUI We've just ended one of the hottest years on record along the Space Coast, and above-normal temperatures expected to continue through at least April. The National Weather Service reported Sunday that the average Melbourne temperature of 74.4 degrees during 2016 was the third-warmest on record, with records dating back to 1937.

