Woman found dead after oxygen generator fire in apartment
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that a neighbor found 58-year-old Denette Walker Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the fire had likely occurred Sunday or Monday, because no heat or smoke remained in the Holly Hill apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Wed
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC