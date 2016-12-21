Volusia, Flagler charities make do despite low Florida volunteer rates

Every Wednesday, Connie Vanbrocklin used to take her aging father to the doctor. But a few days after he died, Vanbrocklin's friend asked her to join a group of church volunteers who help serve food to the homeless - always on the second Wednesday of every month. “Before I couldn't because I had to take my dad to doctor's appointments,” Vanbrocklin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.