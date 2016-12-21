Volusia deputy put on leave while Edgewater 4-car wreck investigated
A Volusia County sheriff's deputy involved in a four-vehicle crash in Edgewater is under investigation for his role in the wreck, an official said. Deputy Cory Freeburn also has been placed on paid administrative leave, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said Tuesday.
