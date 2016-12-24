Two women arrested after allegedly attempting to sell fake diamonds at Cash America Pawn

Two women were arrested Friday at the Cash America Pawn on Plank Rd. after allegedly trying to pawn moissanite stones as diamonds. Officials responded to a "panic/holdup" alarm at the store on Plank Rd. Upon arrival, the store's manager informed officers that a woman, later identified at Christine Fowler, 50, of Daytona Beach, Florida, entered the store and attempted to pawn a pair of what appeared to be diamond earrings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.