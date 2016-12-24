Two women arrested after allegedly at...

Two women arrested after allegedly attempting to sell fake diamonds at Cash America Pawn

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Two women were arrested Friday at the Cash America Pawn on Plank Rd. after allegedly trying to pawn moissanite stones as diamonds. Officials responded to a "panic/holdup" alarm at the store on Plank Rd. Upon arrival, the store's manager informed officers that a woman, later identified at Christine Fowler, 50, of Daytona Beach, Florida, entered the store and attempted to pawn a pair of what appeared to be diamond earrings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) 21 hr wondering 3
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Dec 21 Advents 619
Best place to watch a game? Dec 21 CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15) Dec 14 PureAndNatural 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC