The Martian RV

Just as the fictional Mark Watney depended on his habitat module to survive the extreme Martian environment, future Mars astronauts will need a shelter that not only protects them from unpredictable weather but also offers some of the psychological comfort of home. Students in the Human Factors Psychology program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach, Florida, campus have just the solution: a refurbished 1976 Airstream trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.