Small plane crash in Fla. kills Minnesota mother active in public education
A small airplane crashed while trying to land in central Florida, killing both people aboard, one of them a central Minnesota woman being remembered for her tireless dedication to public education in her community. Deb Solsrud, 51, of New London, died when the single-engine plane she was in crashed early Tuesday evening in the front yard of a home in Port Orange, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
