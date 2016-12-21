Small plane crash in Fla. kills Minne...

Small plane crash in Fla. kills Minnesota mother active in public education

A small airplane crashed while trying to land in central Florida, killing both people aboard, one of them a central Minnesota woman being remembered for her tireless dedication to public education in her community. Deb Solsrud, 51, of New London, died when the single-engine plane she was in crashed early Tuesday evening in the front yard of a home in Port Orange, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

