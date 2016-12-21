Ready to Soar: Erau graduates more than 500 in fall ceremony
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University celebrated the culmination of its 90th anniversary Monday with its fall commencement ceremony for 506 bachelor's, master's and doctorate graduates at its Daytona Beach campus. The graduation ceremony was notable for another milestone - the 10 Ph.D. degrees awarded were the largest number in the school's history.
