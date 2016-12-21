Party for homeless families helps 'restore Christmas'

DAYTONA BEACH - Four-year-old Ciyanna Oliver walked into the cafeteria at Halifax Urban Ministries in Daytona Beach and saw Santa with two elves standing at the front of the room. A smile stretched from ear-to-ear and she waved. That reaction is the reason Verlinda Johnson has helped organize the Christmas party for the 21 homeless families and their 45 children staying at the HUM shelter on North Street for the past 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.