New Volusia shelter plan unveiled
With the dawn of a new year and newly elected leaders countywide taking their chairs, there is a new plan to close the yawning gap between the roughly 5,000 homeless people scattered around Volusia County and the 150 emergency shelter beds available to them. The local FAITH organization and Catholic Charities of Central Florida are leading the charge on a new shelter plan that argues over more than 110 pages for the creation of a comprehensive homeless assistance center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Wed
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC