Man gets life in prison for Port Orange road rage murder

DAYTONA BEACH - A Holly Hill man who a judge said had no remorse in the fatal shooting of another man in a road rage confrontation was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison. Robert Gelles, 64, was facing a minimum of 25 years before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins handed down the sentence following statements from the victim's parents, Gelles' ex-wife, a former police chief, Gelles' former roommate and Gelles himself.

