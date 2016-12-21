Investigators close shooting case involving Rep. Henry's son who won't cooperate

While Daytona Beach investigators said they believe 22-year-old Patrick A. Henry knows who chased him down and attacked him the afternoon of Nov. 30, he would not speak with police at the crime scene, go to police headquarters or return investigators' calls, reports state. "It is believed the victim knows the suspect but refuses to cooperate with the police department's investigation," Detective Glenn Draugelat wrote in his report. The disturbance occurred Nov. 30 on Thunderbird Drive, the street where the legislator and his son live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.