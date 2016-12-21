Giving Back: These volunteers do our area proud
For the third year, The News-Journal is proud to share the stories of dozens of people who volunteer their time, energy and expertise to make Volusia and Flagler counties a better place to call home. This year, readers nominated 68 people for recognition - the most nominations ever received for our "Giving Back" project, which is part of a GateHouse Media program called "Celebrate Community."
