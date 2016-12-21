Former Daytona deputy city manager charged in sex sting
DAYTONA BEACH - The State Attorney's Office has formally charged Gary Shimun, former deputy city manager of Daytona Beach, with soliciting sex from an undercover sheriff's deputy posing as a prostitute. The second-degree misdemeanor charge of offering to commit prostitution, lewdness or assignation was filed Tuesday, records show.
