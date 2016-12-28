For homeless teen, Covenant House is 'a miracle'
Lindsay Davis spent what should have been her senior year of high school homeless in Daytona Beach, sleeping on boardwalk benches, showering - only every so often - at a friend's house and relying mostly on handouts to eat. Life at home with her mother, she says circumspectly, was financially unstable, and she had to move out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Sun
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC