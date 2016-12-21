Florida woman found dead in a river a...

Florida woman found dead in a river after a night out celebrating...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Mail

Police say her pickup truck was found in the river about seven and a half miles south of her home in Halifax Plantation Her mother, Donna, said her daughter disappeared after celebrating her 21st birthday with some friends and called her death 'a tragedy' Police say her pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve before it crashed into a guardrail and bounced off the guard rail three times The body of Carly Bowie was recovered from the Tomoka River around 3:20pm on Wednesday, as her pickup truck was found in the river about seven and a half miles south of her home in Halifax Plantation off Old Kings Road, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

