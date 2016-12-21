Dry conditions ripe for rapidly-spreading fires
Be careful using matches today. As dry conditions continue across Central Florida, the National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Red Flag fire warning from 10 a.m-5 p.m. today for all parts of Volusia County.
