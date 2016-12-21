Daytona's Sunday temp sets record; cooler days ahead make way for warmer holiday weekend
Unseasonably warm ocean breezes brought a record high to Daytona Beach on Sunday and temperatures soared into the mid-80s in Flagler County. But forecasters expect a cool front through the early part of the upcoming week, leading into warmer temperatures arriving just in time for Christmas weekend.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|wondering
|3
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 21
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
