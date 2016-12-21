Daytona veterans honored with holiday gifts and good cheer

DAYTONA BEACH – Looking over the clutter of red and green wrapping paper, Orval Stuhr cracked a sly smile as he surveyed his bounty of holiday presents on Friday at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home. “How did Santa know I needed all this stuff?” Stuhr, 91, said to Danika Miller, a fifth-grader at Lourdes Academy in Daytona Beach who was ready to hand him yet another gift.

