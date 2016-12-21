Daytona to review further sale of LPGA International golf course for $1.59 million

The Daytona Beach City Commission chose to wait on a potential deal that calls for a $1.59 million sale of the city-owned LPGA International golf course to the company that has been leasing the site for nearly 40 years. In addition to the payment, the city would receive nearly 15 acres that are near Municipal Stadium and owned by the buyer, Indigo International, a subsidiary of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., which has been leasing the 657-acre site since 1977. The deal also calls for the payment of a $1 surcharge on golf games, which could net the city up to $700,000 over 10 years.

