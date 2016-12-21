Daytona Beach deputy manager resigns after sex sting probe

Daytona Beach Deputy City Manager Gary Shimun is under investigation after authorities say he made an appointment with a undercover sheriff's deputy posing as a prostitute. The State Attorney's Office is investigating whether to formally charge Shimun, who is accused of sending text messages to the deputy and making a meeting with her to exchange sex for money, according to a charging affidavit.

