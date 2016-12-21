Daytona Beach celebrates Hanukkah with 4th annual festival
Twelve-year-old Alexa Wolfson says it can be rare to meet another person who is Jewish at her school. "It's great to just meet a lot of the Jewish population in one place at one time," she said Sunday at Daytona Beach's fourth annual Chanukah Festival. "It's an opportunity, intergenerational, for people to go and celebrate in a season of celebration," said Steve Wolfson, a 49-year-old Holly Hill resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|wondering
|3
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 21
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC