Daytona Beach bids farewell to 2016, hello to 2017
Receiving mixed reviews, this past year won't be dearly missed by some Daytona Beach residents and vacationers who spent their New Year's Eve on Daytona's Boardwalk and along Main Street. In a year filled with celebrity deaths, hurricanes that battered southern coasts and one of the most bitter presidential elections, some beach-goers were ready to say goodbye to the past year while others reminisced about the good times sprinkled throughout. "It was a roller coaster of a year," said Richard Iglesias of Miami, who was vacationing in Daytona with his fiance, Mari Mola.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
