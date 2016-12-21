Daytona Beach bids farewell to 2016, ...

Daytona Beach bids farewell to 2016, hello to 2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Receiving mixed reviews, this past year won't be dearly missed by some Daytona Beach residents and vacationers who spent their New Year's Eve on Daytona's Boardwalk and along Main Street. In a year filled with celebrity deaths, hurricanes that battered southern coasts and one of the most bitter presidential elections, some beach-goers were ready to say goodbye to the past year while others reminisced about the good times sprinkled throughout.  "It was a roller coaster of a year," said Richard Iglesias of Miami, who was vacationing in Daytona with his fiance, Mari Mola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Dec 25 spocko 624
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) Dec 24 wondering 3
Best place to watch a game? Dec 21 CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC