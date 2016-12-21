Church struggles to fix steeple toppl...

Church struggles to fix steeple toppled by Hurricane Matthew

The pastor of a Florida church whose steeple was toppled by Hurricane Matthew says it's painful to see the storm's damage linger. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the 25-foot steeple remains where it fell next to Historic New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Ormond Beach.

