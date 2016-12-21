3 Things to Do Saturday
Food, art and craft vendors will be on hand from noon to 10 p.m. and there will be a pet parade and fashion show from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to daytonabandshell.com. 2. Street party: Celebrate New Year's Eve on Main Street from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with live music by Crashrocket and Hayfire, DJs, food and a ball drop at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Wed
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC