1.3 million Floridians sign up for Obamacare coverage

The specter of repealing the Affordable Care Act has done little to deter hundreds of thousands of Floridians from seeking health insurance coverage on the federally run exchanges - and the Central Florida region is at the top of the pack. Some 462,000 more residents - a 55 percent jump compared with the same period last year - enrolled in an insurance plan, according to federal data released this week by the Department of Health and Human Services.

