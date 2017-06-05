SVEC Talks Solar At Annual Meeting
At the co-op's annual meeting, President and CEO Michael Hastings said the company is exploring ways to incorporate solar panels at its under-construction headquarters near Mount Crawford. "I can assure you the cooperative is considering its best options," Hastings told about 500 member-owners at the gathering in James Madison University's Convocation Center.
