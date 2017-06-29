Sign Company Seeks To Move Near Dayton
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a rezoning request to allow the company to move near Dayton. The request comes from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, which wants to rezone its former customer service, warehouse, vehicle maintenance and field operations office from general agriculture to general industrial with conditions.
