Sign Company Seeks To Move Near Dayton

Sign Company Seeks To Move Near Dayton

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a rezoning request to allow the company to move near Dayton. The request comes from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, which wants to rezone its former customer service, warehouse, vehicle maintenance and field operations office from general agriculture to general industrial with conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merissa Waggy Jun 26 Interested Party 1
lot lizards (Apr '14) Jun 24 dodgy ray 5
Ashlea hosler Jun 21 Tampafoever 1
houses lined in gold Jun 19 fed up 1
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC