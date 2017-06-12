Planners Back Request From Sign Company

At its meeting Tuesday, the Rockingham County Planning Commission backed SVEC's request to rezone its former customer service, warehouse, vehicle maintenance and field operations office. Commissioners Bill Loomis, Rodney Burkholder, David Rees and Brent Trumbo unanimously voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the request to rezone the property from general agriculture to general industrial with conditions.

