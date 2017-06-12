Planners Back Request From Sign Company

Planners Back Request From Sign Company

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Daily News-Record

At its meeting Tuesday, the Rockingham County Planning Commission backed SVEC's request to rezone its former customer service, warehouse, vehicle maintenance and field operations office. Commissioners Bill Loomis, Rodney Burkholder, David Rees and Brent Trumbo unanimously voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the request to rezone the property from general agriculture to general industrial with conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
News Veterans Affairs reviews security after shooting (May '14) May '14 Viet Nam Veteran 4
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC