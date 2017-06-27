Dayton Eyes Flooding Fix

Dayton Eyes Flooding Fix

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Dayton is closer to developing a plan to fix flooding downtown, although how the work will be paid for remains uncertain. Town Manager Bobby Popowicz said staff met with the Virginia Department of Transportation on Thursday to discuss solutions to the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merissa Waggy Mon Interested Party 1
lot lizards (Apr '14) Jun 24 dodgy ray 5
Ashlea hosler Jun 21 Tampafoever 1
houses lined in gold Jun 19 fed up 1
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC