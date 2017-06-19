Building Permits

Summit Structures LLC to build for Bank Mennonite Church 656-square-foot additions to both the basement and first floor, 504-square-foot additions to both the first floor and basement, a 40-square-foot porch and a 120-square-foot handicap ramp to the basement, and to remodel a 196-square-foot concrete patio into a covered porch, 2493 Bank Church Road, Dayton, $200,000. Gary A. Turner to build a duplex on a finished basement, each unit containing two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a front porch, 987 and 989 Smith Ave., $125,000 each.

