Building Permits
Summit Structures LLC to build for Bank Mennonite Church 656-square-foot additions to both the basement and first floor, 504-square-foot additions to both the first floor and basement, a 40-square-foot porch and a 120-square-foot handicap ramp to the basement, and to remodel a 196-square-foot concrete patio into a covered porch, 2493 Bank Church Road, Dayton, $200,000. Gary A. Turner to build a duplex on a finished basement, each unit containing two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a front porch, 987 and 989 Smith Ave., $125,000 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lot lizards (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|Mjj
|3
|Ashlea hosler
|Wed
|Tampafoever
|1
|houses lined in gold
|Jun 19
|fed up
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC