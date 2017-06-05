Public Hearing Set On Dayton Budget

Public Hearing Set On Dayton Budget

Tuesday May 16

Town Council will hold a public hearing on the $4.2 million budget for fiscal 2018, which starts July 1, on Thursday. The proposal is about $384,000 smaller than the $4.6 million budget adopted for fiscal 2017.

