Bike Summit To Urge Public Involvement

Bike Summit To Urge Public Involvement

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ann Cundy, senior transportation planner for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, announced details on the summit at Thursday's meeting of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board. Fionnuala Quinn will keynote the yearly gathering of elected officials, biking-and-walking advocates and Harrisonburg and Rockingham County staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC